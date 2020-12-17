NRV first responders talk accidents and safety through winter storm

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - First responders in the New River Valley were busy cleaning and responding to multiple accidents across the region Wednesday.

Montgomery County officials responded to four separate crashes along I-81 within the span of 30 minutes.

“If you can, work from home. If you absolutely have to go out, then do it safely and only go out if you need to,” said Montgomery County Emergency Services Coordinator Michael Geary.

Geary said if you do go out, slow down because conditions could get worse.

“We will probably start to see refreezing especially as we get into those nighttime hours, so it’ll become even more dangerous to get out into traffic and drive in this at night,” he said.

VDOT crews are clearing roads around the clock but officials say be prepared for treated roads to ice over as temperatures fall.

“The toughest thing with ice is there’s really not a whole lot that you can do about that,” Geary said. “We honestly prefer snowed ice because you have the ability to brake. But with ice, you won’t be able to stop.”

Drivers are advised to leave extra driving distance between the cars in front of them, turn on headlights and buckle up. Emergency responders say those simple tips can help limit crashes and injuries.

Wednesday’s ice caused a lot of chain reaction accidents along I-81 in the NRV, taking the life of at least one person and putting first responders in harm’s way.

One of the worst was near mile marker 94 in Pulaski County. Police say a pickup driver lost control, struck an embankment and overturned. It was the first in a series of crashes along that roadway. The truck’s driver, Brannagan K. Locklear, 19, of Pembroke, N.C., died at a hospital from his injuries.

Keeping first responders on their toes all day.

Continuous rain and sleet during the daytime hours turned main roads into ice rinks especially on those bridges and overpasses.

“What had happened is it kept compounding and people kept driving over a frozen bridge spinning out of control,” Geary said.

Crews were responding to an accident at the 120 when a car hit the same patch of ice, plowing into a VDOT car, narrowly missing first responders.

“It’s very important to move over, give us enough space and let us help somebody that’s in need,” said Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Second Lieutenant Brandon Turner. “We want to go back home to our families.”

Emergency crews say if you do find yourself having to leave the house, prepare before you head out. They say if you come across worsening conditions on the roads you can call the non-emergency 911 line.

