Police arrest man wanted for shooting near Capital Square

Hakeem Whitaker is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.
Hakeem Whitaker is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.(Capitol Police)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Police have arrested a man wanted for a shooting near Capital Square in Richmond.

Capitol Police were called to a state parking deck at Seventh and Marshall streets just before 10 a.m. December 4 for a report of shots fired. The parking deck is less than a block from Capital Square.

Investigators determined that 21-year-old Hakeem L. Whitaker, part of a construction crew doing repair work on the deck, had gotten into an altercation with a coworker.

Investigators said as the coworker drove from the deck, the suspect fired multiple shots at him, first in the garage and then at Seventh and Broad streets. The employee was not injured.

Capitol Police said Whitaker was back at the deck the next day but when they attempted to stop his vehicle, he sped away with a 1-year-old and the child’s mother inside. He led police to the Blackwell neighborhood in South Richmond, where he jumped out and ran away.

On Wednesday, Whitaker was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

“I am grateful to all of our law enforcement partners for their vigilance and especially to the members of the task force for getting this dangerous individual in custody,” said Col. Anthony S. Pike, the Division of Capitol Police chief. “This individual has repeatedly demonstrated a stunning disregard for human life, and he needs to be in a place where he cannot harm the public.”

Whitaker is being held without bond at the Richmond City Justice Center on four felony charges including one count of attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm, eluding and abuse/neglect of a child. He is also being charged with four misdemeanors: one count each of reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, disregarding a traffic control device and failure to keep the peace.

Whitaker’s next court date is scheduled for February 23, 2021.

