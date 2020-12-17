Advertisement

Roanoke College still experiencing outages after Saturday “cyber incident”

Roanoke College is located in Salem.
Roanoke College is located in Salem.(WDBJ)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College students, faculty and staff were being warned Thursday to avoid logging into their computers or attempting remote logins.

According to the College, Saturday the school’s network experienced what school officials have called a “cyber event.” It has prevented students, faculty and staff from being able to access files. The IT staff disconnected the network and began an investigation, which now includes Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The Salem Police Department was also notified.

Roanoke College spokesperson Teresa Gereaux told WDBJ7 Thursday the outages continue and they are still asking everyone not to log into the network. Gereaux said, fortunately, most of the college’s exams were complete as was the grading. Payroll has not been affected and will process as scheduled.

The majority of the college’s phone systems are down. The only phones currently functional are in the Admissions, Financial Aid and Campus Safety offices.

There has also been a delay in notifying people they have been admitted into the college. Many offices within the college are severely limited, and most staff have been working from home.

Gereaux said Thursday it’s still too early to tell when the issue might be resolved and did not have any information about how it might have initiated.

More information about how the college is working around the issue can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles are involved in crashes on I-81 in Pulaski
Fatality reported among multiple crashes on I-81
Governor issues state of emergency due to winter weather
Freezing rain has been the big problem with Wednesday's winter storm.
Winds increase with refreeze overnight
Norfolk Southern mechanical department employees furloughed
Nine Norfolk Southern cars derail outside the Roanoke railyard
Amtrak routes affected by Roanoke train derailment

Latest News

UVA men’s basketball to take on top-ranked Gonzaga in Texas
We continue to see some snow and ice accumulations in the higher elevations.
Thursday, December 17, Midday FastCast
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
Rt. 220 blocked in Franklin Co. after vehicle hits fire equipment
Fire crews extinguished a fire in the compartment of a salt spreader in Montgomery County.
Montgomery County crews respond to multiple fires Wednesday night