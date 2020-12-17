Roanoke College still experiencing outages after Saturday “cyber incident”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College students, faculty and staff were being warned Thursday to avoid logging into their computers or attempting remote logins.

According to the College, Saturday the school’s network experienced what school officials have called a “cyber event.” It has prevented students, faculty and staff from being able to access files. The IT staff disconnected the network and began an investigation, which now includes Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The Salem Police Department was also notified.

Roanoke College spokesperson Teresa Gereaux told WDBJ7 Thursday the outages continue and they are still asking everyone not to log into the network. Gereaux said, fortunately, most of the college’s exams were complete as was the grading. Payroll has not been affected and will process as scheduled.

The majority of the college’s phone systems are down. The only phones currently functional are in the Admissions, Financial Aid and Campus Safety offices.

There has also been a delay in notifying people they have been admitted into the college. Many offices within the college are severely limited, and most staff have been working from home.

Gereaux said Thursday it’s still too early to tell when the issue might be resolved and did not have any information about how it might have initiated.

More information about how the college is working around the issue can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.