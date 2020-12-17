Roanoke Police searching for suspect in fatal November hit-and-run

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have the photo, but not the name, of the person they believe is responsible for a fatal November hit-and-run.

DO YOU KNOW ME?

RPD needs your help identifying this individual, who is a suspect in the 11/3/2020 fatal crash that resulted in the death of Donald Obenchain. Roanoke Fatality Investigators have determined this person was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. pic.twitter.com/imb1cDbF3N — Roanoke Police (@rpdsafercity) December 17, 2020

RPD posted this update to Twitter Thursday afternoon, asking anyone with information to contact them. It includes two pictures of a person who appears to be in line at a convenience store, along with a third photo of the suspect vehicle.

“Roanoke Fatality Investigators have determined this person was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash,” read part of the Tweet.

According to police, Donald Obenchain, 62, of Roanoke, was hit while walking across the 2400 block of Williamson Road about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 3.

In a November 5 update, police said they were looking for a dark four-door sedan with front-end damage.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact Detective Romano at (540) 853-5798. You can also call the RPD tipline at (540)344-8500 and share what you know. Callers can remain anonymous.

