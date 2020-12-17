Advertisement

Rockbridge Christmas Baskets packed and delivered with social distancing

Boxes of food are loaded out as part of the Rockbridge Christmas Basket program.
Boxes of food are loaded out as part of the Rockbridge Christmas Basket program.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Christmas Basket program has managed to prepare and deliver over 1,800 packages despite COVID. The local program has helped underprivileged families during the holidays since the 1940s.

This year’s pandemic forced them to stretch the traditional packing and delivery days over an entire week.

The packing was earlier this week, and now the boxes are being taken by volunteers to the homes of recipients.

”We’ve got you know an Excel sheet with our list of who’s coming when and how many boxes they have to pick up so that we can stagger them at different doors,” said Audrey Hawkins, Rockbridge Christmas Baskets President. Everybody’s using masks, hand sanitizer, and shields if they want, that sort of thing.”

They say demand was noticeably up this year.

