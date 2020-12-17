Rt. 220 blocked in Franklin Co. after vehicle hits fire equipment
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 220 northbound in Franklin County, in the area of Henry Road, is blocked Thursday, after fire equipment was struck by a driver while working the scene of a prior accident.
Emergency crews are on scene. No information has been released about injuries.
VDOT has established a detour for Rt. 220N traffic rerouting onto Rt. 609.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.