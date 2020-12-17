Advertisement

Rt. 220 blocked in Franklin Co. after vehicle hits fire equipment

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 220 northbound in Franklin County, in the area of Henry Road, is blocked Thursday, after fire equipment was struck by a driver while working the scene of a prior accident.

Emergency crews are on scene. No information has been released about injuries.

VDOT has established a detour for Rt. 220N traffic rerouting onto Rt. 609.

