Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Montgomery County teen

Lani Welch, reported as missing to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Lani Welch, reported as missing to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Lani Welch was last reported seen by her family about 11 p.m. December 15 in the Roanoke Road, Elliston area of the county.

Welch is white, 5′6″ and 135 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office, with green eyes and brown hair that is currently dyed dark blue.

If you have information about her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 540-382-4343 or 540-382-6915.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles are involved in crashes on I-81 in Pulaski
Fatality reported among multiple crashes on I-81
Governor issues state of emergency due to winter weather
Freezing rain has been the big problem with Wednesday's winter storm.
Winds increase with refreeze overnight
Norfolk Southern mechanical department employees furloughed
Nine Norfolk Southern cars derail outside the Roanoke railyard
Amtrak routes affected by Roanoke train derailment

Latest News

School district leaders want students to to social distance during the holidays, to prevent...
Lynchburg City Schools extends remote-only learning until January
“Roanoke Fatality Investigators have determined this person was driving the vehicle at the time...
Roanoke Police searching for suspect in fatal November hit-and-run
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker
Hokies quarterback Hooker entering transfer portal
Radford Christmas Gift Boxes