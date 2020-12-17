Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Montgomery County teen

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Lani Welch was last reported seen by her family about 11 p.m. December 15 in the Roanoke Road, Elliston area of the county.

Welch is white, 5′6″ and 135 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office, with green eyes and brown hair that is currently dyed dark blue.

If you have information about her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 540-382-4343 or 540-382-6915.

