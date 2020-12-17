Shipping deadlines are quickly approaching this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In the world of holiday shipping--it’s crunch time. So you’ll want to act fast to get those holiday gifts delivered on time.

Still have your holiday cards lying around? You’re going to want to mail those and any other holiday-related letters by Friday, the 18th--that’s the United States Postal Service deadline for first class mail.

“And then for you’re priority mail, that’s two to three day service anywhere in the U.S., that’s the free box, free tracking, free insurance up to $50, really nice product, great product, we need that by Saturday, the 19th,” Tad Kelley, USPS Spokesperson for the Appalachian District, said.

And then you’re really relying on priority mail express--that’s the USPS guaranteed two day service.

“And the unique thing about that product, even though it costs more, we deliver that 365 days a year, and that includes Christmas day,” Kelley explained.

But he hopes people use priority mail express as a last resort, since the earlier you ship your holiday packages, the better.

“The best thing customers can do to help us is to get to the post office today if you can, the quicker you mail, the better success you’re going to have and that’s just the way it is,” Kelley said.

Especially with the snowstorm that has just hit the Northeast.

“You’ve got kind of a three-pronged situation, you know, we’ve had the holiday peak mail, that’s heavy to begin with, you’ve got COVID, that’s creating a lot of shopping from home online, and then you throw in snowstorms, although it may not be in the Roanoke area so much, transportation and trucks comes from the Northeast and comes from other Atlantic areas like the Midatlantic, where they did see a lot of snowfall,” Kelley said.

He said USPS employees are working around the clock at mail processing plants to break down the mail and transport it to post offices and then to your door.

There are other ways you can help out these folks--like leaving your porch light on and making sure there is a clear pathway to your mailbox or porch. Also, you can check to make sure you have the correct and complete mailing address written down.

