Truck driver charged after striking VDOT worker in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police say a VDOT Safety Services Patrol employee is receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a tractor-trailer on I-64.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at the 98 mile marker while the worker was helping a disabled motorist. The tractor-trailer lost control, slid onto the shoulder, hit the worker, and then hit the SSP vehicle before continuing westbound on I-64. Troopers tracked down the rig along I-81 in Augusta County after a witness called authorities.

The Canadian truck driver is charged with felony hit and run and reckless driving. Jerzy Waclaw Czubak of Ontario is being held at Middle River Regional Jail.

Jerzy Waclaw Czubak. (Middle River Regional Jail)

Virginia State Police Press Release December 16, 2020

A Canadian truck driver has been charged with one felony count of hit and run and reckless driving after an incident on Afton Mountain Wednesday (Dec. 16).

At 2:11 p.m., a VDOT Safety Services Patrol (SSP) employee was stopped on the shoulder of the westbound lanes of I-64 at the 98 mile marker to assist a disabled motorist. While outside of his SSP vehicle, a westbound tractor-trailer lost control and the trailer slid onto the shoulder and struck the SSP employee and then the SSP vehicle. The tractor-trailer continued westbound on I-64.

A witness to the incident contacted state police and aided troopers with locating the tractor-trailer as it was headed northbound on I-81. State police initiated a traffic stop and stopped the tractor-trailer at the 222 mile marker in Augusta County. The driver, Jerzy Waclaw Czubak of Ontario, Canada, was taken to Middle River Regional Jail.

The SSP employee, an adult male from Fishersville, Va., was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.