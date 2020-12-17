Advertisement

Truck driver charged after striking VDOT worker in Augusta County

Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police say a VDOT Safety Services Patrol employee is receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a tractor-trailer on I-64.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at the 98 mile marker while the worker was helping a disabled motorist. The tractor-trailer lost control, slid onto the shoulder, hit the worker, and then hit the SSP vehicle before continuing westbound on I-64. Troopers tracked down the rig along I-81 in Augusta County after a witness called authorities.

The Canadian truck driver is charged with felony hit and run and reckless driving. Jerzy Waclaw Czubak of Ontario is being held at Middle River Regional Jail.

Jerzy Waclaw Czubak.(Middle River Regional Jail)

The SSP employee, an adult male from Fishersville, Va., was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

