UVA men’s basketball to take on top-ranked Gonzaga in Texas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UVA men’s basketball will play top-ranked Gonzaga in a non-conference game Saturday, Dec. 26.

The game will take place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas at 4 p.m. CBS and the Virginia Sports Radio Network will broadcast.

Gonzaga holds a 2-1 advantage in the series. The team earned an 86-85 first-round victory in the 2001 NCAA Tournament and an 80-69 win in Washington state in 2005. Virginia defeated the Bulldogs 108-87 during their last game in January of 2007.

A limited number of people will be allowed to attend the game. Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. ET Dec. 18. Tickets will be sold in socially-distanced groups of 2-8 seats, with the entire pod being purchases by one person. For tickets and other information visit ticketmaster.com or click here.

The Cavs will return to practice Saturday after all activities were paused Dec. 9 due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

Virginia is set to host William & Mary on Dec. 22 at the John Paul Jones Arena, beginning at 2 p.m. The game will be televised on ACC Network and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

