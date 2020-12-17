Virginia Opry takes the show online

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - For eight months, since March, things have been pretty dark and quiet in the Historic Masonic Theater.

“It’s a lonely room when there’s nobody in here applauding, and laughing, and crying, and going through any the emotions you go watching a live event,” said the theater’s Executive Director, Justin Reiter.

But come Friday, it will be a lot more jolly.

“It should be a good show,” said Bill Wade, an Appalfolks Board Member and a performer. “Crimson River’s a good band, and I’ll stumble through just saying, ‘Hi, my name’s Bill Wade.’”

Clearly, running through a rousing version of “Jingle Bells” on stage, Wade can do a little more than say his name.

As a matter of fact, he’s holding together a show that will keep alive a forty-year-old tradition.

“To the best of my knowledge, Appalfolks have never cancelled a show,” he said.

They’re the sponsors of the Virginia Opry, which had to postpone performances like the last they were able to do, in February.

“The Virginia Opry is an institution in this town,” Reiter explained.

So Friday night, they’ll have the Virginia Opry online, streaming from the theater onto their Facebook page.

“The show must always go on,” said Wade. “The show must always go on. That means you’ve got to adapt and you’ve got to be adaptable.”

“The building needs people,” Reiter said. “It needs to live. The building breathes.”

