Watch for black ice this morning

Watch out for slicks spots on area roads, especially overpasses and bridges. A freezing fog advisory is in effect for the southeaster part of our region. We should see a little more sunshine today as our highs warm back into the 40s. Mostly sunny conditions return Friday followed by more clouds Saturday. There is a chance of a stray rain shower Sunday before we dry out again on Monday.

LAST NIGHT

We have snow!!! Roanoke has changed back over to snow. Could see .50 to 1.0” with this back edge. pic.twitter.com/0kVlFgzqR1 — Brent Watts WDBJ (@wattsupbrent) December 16, 2020

An evening snow burst brought many their first inch of snow this season. (WDBJ Weather)

A couple of hazards to watch out for this morning include gusty winds along higher elevations in areas that saw freezing rain. This could lead to scattered power outages into this morning.

Another hazard could come from temperatures that will dip to or slightly below freezing in many areas early this morning. That may lead to any leftover water freezing out on the roads as you’re headed out early. Take your time on the roads if you must drive.

A freezing fog advisory means that the mist that makes up the fog is freezing on contact with elevated surfaces. Watch for slick spots. (WDBJ)

FREEZING FOG ADVISORY

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a freezing fog advisory for the southeastern part of our region. Meaning fog as developed with temperatures at or below freezing. The mist that makes up the fog may freeze on contain with any elevated surface. Watch for slick spots out on the roads.

THURSDAY

We start off on the chilly side and with some areas seeing a refreeze watch for black ice on area roads. We should start to see more sunshine as we head through the day. Highs today climb into the low and middle 40s.

WEEKEND

Friday looks beautiful, but chilly. We’ll see lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 40s. More clouds roll in Saturday followed by a stray shower on Sunday. Highs on Saturday climb into the mid 40s while we could see some lower 50s Sunday.