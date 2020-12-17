Advertisement

Wytheville Community College Choir performs virtually for holiday season

The choir isn't able to perform the holiday concert, but did come together virtually for this...
The choir isn’t able to perform the holiday concert, but did come together virtually for this performance that debuted Wednesday.(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 1:15 PM EST
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Listeners far and wide were treated to the voices of the Wytheville Community College Choir Wednesday.

The choir isn’t able to perform the holiday concert, but did come together virtually for this performance that debuted Wednesday.

The choir was even joined by two former members who now live in other states.

