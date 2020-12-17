Wytheville Community College Choir performs virtually for holiday season
Dec. 17, 2020
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Listeners far and wide were treated to the voices of the Wytheville Community College Choir Wednesday.
The choir isn’t able to perform the holiday concert, but did come together virtually for this performance that debuted Wednesday.
The choir was even joined by two former members who now live in other states.
