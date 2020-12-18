Advertisement

Carilion Clinic beginning new visitation guidelines Tuesday

(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Carilion Clinic Release) - Carilion Clinic will implement new hospital visitation guidelines beginning Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The visitation level for each hospital will be updated weekly every Monday morning based on the level of COVID-19 spread in the immediate community surrounding each hospital, according to clinic officials.

The new guidelines have three risk levels: green (limited visitation), yellow (restricted visitation) and red (highly restricted visitation).

Tuesday, Day One, all Carilion hospitals will be at the red level (highly restricted visitation).

In a statement, Carilion said, “This was a difficult decision, especially during the holiday season. Given the increased community spread throughout the region, however, this is the best way to keep patients, staff and visitors safe.”

Click here for more specific information about each level and what is in place at what facility at any given time.

