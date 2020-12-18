Central Virginia Community College offers solutions to keep virtual learning possible

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Central Virginia Community College is going the extra mile to help its students.

They’ve created a some new programs to help with internet connectivity.

Several WiFi zones are available in CVCC parking lots.

They’re also loaning out laptops and hotspot devices to those who need them.

The college says they want to make sure every student has access to education.

“We want our students and our potential students to know that this is the time to enroll and if you have some block, some wall, some barrier to success - we want to break those down. We want our students to be successful, we want them to have the tools they need to get a good education or get a good job,” said Chris Bryant, vice president of institutional advancement.

Students have to be enrolled in at least six credit hours this spring to get a laptop or hotspot.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.