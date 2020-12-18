Advertisement

Dentist accused of breaking teeth in fraud scheme in Wis.

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin dentist is accused of damaging his patients’ teeth so that he could bill insurance companies for crown procedures.

Scott Charmoli, 60, of Grafton, was charged Tuesday in federal court with eight counts of health care fraud and two counts of false statements. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Charmoli is accused of falsely telling patients that they needed crowns and then using his drill to break off parts their teeth during the procedure. Charmoli submitted X-rays and photographs of the chipped teeth to insurance companies to obtain coverage for the crowns, the indictment says.

Authorities say Charmoli performed more than $2 million worth of crown procedures between January 2018 and August 2019.

Charmoli’s attorney, Nila Robinson, did not immediately respond to an email message left Thursday by The Associated Press.

An arraignment and plea hearing are scheduled for Dec. 30.

“The Justice Department focuses on prosecuting health care fraud not only to protect health care funds but also to protect patients who entrust their well being to providers,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor issues state of emergency due to winter weather
Mugshot of Donald Taylor, charged with killing his wife in Moneta.
84-year-old Franklin County man charged for stabbing death of wife
Several vehicles are involved in crashes on I-81 in Pulaski
Fatality reported among multiple crashes on I-81
Lani Welch, reported as missing to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Montgomery County teen
Norfolk Southern mechanical department employees furloughed

Latest News

A Wisconsin dentist has been accused of purposefully damaging teeth for insurance money.
Dentist accused of intentionally damaging teeth
According to a press release from the governor’s office, the state will partner with Unite Us,...
Northam allocates $10 million in CARES Act funding to create Unite Virginia
An Upstate New York driver was hospitalized after he got stuck in his snow-covered car for 10...
Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow
Google has fiercely denied the government's allegations that it has illegally struck a series...
Google’s antitrust case won’t go to trial until Sept. 2023