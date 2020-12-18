Advertisement

Hands-Free driving legislation to go into effect in January

By Lindsay Cayne
Dec. 18, 2020
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting January 1, hands-free driving legislation will go into effect in Virginia.

The current law says police may initiate a traffic stop if they see a phone in your hand, but unless you’re typing or reading a text message, you are not in a violation of any law.

But the General Assembly has passed legislation that will change that in January. It will be a violation if you’re caught holding your phone while driving, no matter what you’re doing on your phone.

“Virginia has been behind the curve as far as traffic safety goes, and this is finally a good step in the right direction towards keeping all of us safe on the roadways so we can go about our business and get home,” Sargeant Spencer Hoopes with the Roanoke County Police Traffic Enforcement Unit, said.

A first offense for violating the new law is a $125 fine, and if you get caught another time, that will be a $250 fine.

