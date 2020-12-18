Hometown Eats: Best of 2020

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 2020 has been a difficult year for many people. One of the areas hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic were small businesses and restaurants. That’s why this year, Hometown Eats was more important than ever to highlight some of the incredible local spots in our hometowns, and the people behind the operations.

Throughout the year we visited the very best local restaurants across the area.

We checked out healthy spots like Millie’s Live Cafe in Lynchburg, but also indulged a bit to satisfy the sweet tooth at places like Pastel in Roanoke, Good Karma in Buena Vista and Waffle Mania in Lynchburg. We hit up pizza spots like Waterstone in Lynchburg and Papa’s Pizzeria in Pearisburg. Locals wrote in by the dozens letting us know about their favorite spots like Family Tree-T’s Cafe in Low Moor, Napoli Cowboy in Wirtz and County Smoak in Lynchburg.

But by far, the most popular food group featured on Hometown Eats during 2020 was barbecue. We hit up spots in just about every corner of the area, from Bluegrass Barbecue in Pembroke and Cattleman’s To Go in Penhook, to TJ’s Backyard BBQ in Roanoke and the Tye Dyed Pig in Radford.

2020 taught us a lot of lessons, but it also brought out some of the best in our hometowns. You can check out all the amazing local restaurants we’ve featured on Hometown Eats by clicking the “Hometown Eats” tab on our main website.

If you have a local restaurant you think Josh Birch should check out, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7. We can’t wait to check out more local spots in 2021!

