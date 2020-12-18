Advertisement

Hometown Eats: Best of 2020

Best of Hometown Eats 2020
Best of Hometown Eats 2020(WDBJ)
By Josh Birch
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 2020 has been a difficult year for many people. One of the areas hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic were small businesses and restaurants. That’s why this year, Hometown Eats was more important than ever to highlight some of the incredible local spots in our hometowns, and the people behind the operations.

Throughout the year we visited the very best local restaurants across the area.

We checked out healthy spots like Millie’s Live Cafe in Lynchburg, but also indulged a bit to satisfy the sweet tooth at places like Pastel in Roanoke, Good Karma in Buena Vista and Waffle Mania in Lynchburg. We hit up pizza spots like Waterstone in Lynchburg and Papa’s Pizzeria in Pearisburg. Locals wrote in by the dozens letting us know about their favorite spots like Family Tree-T’s Cafe in Low Moor, Napoli Cowboy in Wirtz and County Smoak in Lynchburg.

But by far, the most popular food group featured on Hometown Eats during 2020 was barbecue. We hit up spots in just about every corner of the area, from Bluegrass Barbecue in Pembroke and Cattleman’s To Go in Penhook, to TJ’s Backyard BBQ in Roanoke and the Tye Dyed Pig in Radford.

2020 taught us a lot of lessons, but it also brought out some of the best in our hometowns. You can check out all the amazing local restaurants we’ve featured on Hometown Eats by clicking the “Hometown Eats” tab on our main website.

If you have a local restaurant you think Josh Birch should check out, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7. We can’t wait to check out more local spots in 2021!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor issues state of emergency due to winter weather
Mugshot of Donald Taylor, charged with killing his wife in Moneta.
84-year-old Franklin County man charged for stabbing death of wife
Several vehicles are involved in crashes on I-81 in Pulaski
Fatality reported among multiple crashes on I-81
Lani Welch, reported as missing to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Montgomery County teen
Norfolk Southern mechanical department employees furloughed

Latest News

Hometown Eats-Simply Vanilla
Simply Vanilla cheesecake assortment
Hometown Eats: Simply Vanilla in Forest
Hometown Eats-Waffle Mania
Apple Fest waffle
Hometown Eats: Waffle Mania in Lynchburg