Husband used butcher knife to kill wife, according to court records

Mugshot of Donald Taylor, charged with killing his wife in Moneta.
Mugshot of Donald Taylor, charged with killing his wife in Moneta.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - An 84-year-old Moneta man used a butcher knife to kill his 82-year-old wife Thursday, according to Franklin County court records.

Deputies found Clara Taylor, of Moneta, dead in her home on Mallard Cove Road. Donald Taylor admitted killing her, according to investigators. She was found dead in her bed with apparent stab wounds.

According to the affidavit, Taylor told investigators he woke up Thursday morning and knew he was going to kill his wife, and said he “grabbed a butcher knife and stabbed her until she knew she was dead.”

Taylor has been arrested and charged with second degree murder. He’s being held in the Franklin County jail without bond.

