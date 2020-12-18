Kroger donates 400 turkeys to Feeding Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Feeding Southwest Virginia now has 400 more turkeys to hand out to local families this holiday season.

They came complimentary of Kroger as part of the Touchdown for Turkeys campaign in which the supermarket chain pledged to donate 10 turkeys for every touchdown the Virginia Tech Hokies scored during the 2020 football season.

The team scored 40 touchdowns, hence the 400 birds which sit, for now, in the local food bank.

“This year brought an increased demand to food banks as many individuals are hurting as a result of the pandemic,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, in a press release from the company Friday. “We hope that this turkey donation brings food to those in need during this holiday season.”

Pamela Irvine, President and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia, said in the same press release that many people in the region are facing food insecurity and said the donation, “will allow us to bring joy to the many households that will receive a turkey this holiday season in addition to their shelf stable items. What a blessing.”

Feeding Southwest Virginia was founded in 1981 and serves 26 counties, including nine city regions, providing food or meals to those in need.

