LewisGale Pulaski Hospital celebrates its volunteers

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers continue to play a critical role during the pandemic.

LewisGale Hospital in Pulaski spent some time reminding its volunteers their work hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“This hospital feeds my soul, “said LewisGale Pulaski volunteer Sandi Conley.

She is retired, but a few days a week she volunteers at the front desk, helping patients and staff any way she can.

“When I found this place I knew this is where I wanted to be,” said Conley.

Once restrictions allowed, many came back to help virtually and in any way they could.

Sandi was one of the many volunteers at the hospital helping patients and health care workers get through the pandemic.

“She was one of the volunteers who returned after, and we went to lift those restrictions and she was one of the first ones to return,” said Blair Sparta, the volunteer coordinator at LewisGale Pulaski.

Hospital officials say dealing with COVID-19 is not easy. But the skill volunteers bring, whether medical or non-medical, made a difference.

“They lend so much to our hospital every year,” said LewisGale Pulaski CEO Sean Pressman.

LewisGale typically holds an in-person celebration for them, but with the pandemic--- this year’s celebration had to look different.

“This is our first annual virtual drive thru celebration,” said Pressman.

Aa a way to thank volunteers like Sandi, for being their unspoken heroes this year.

