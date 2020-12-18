Advertisement

Northam allocates $10 million in CARES Act funding to create Unite Virginia

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the state will partner with Unite Us,...
According to a press release from the governor’s office, the state will partner with Unite Us, a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers.(Governor Northam's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV/Office of Gov. Northam Press Release) — Gov. Northam announced Friday the state will allocate $10 million in federal CARES Act funding to create Unite Virginia, a statewide technology platform designed to connect Virginians to health and social services.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the state will partner with Unite Us, a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. Virginia will implement an integrated e-referral system that will unite government agencies and health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initial funding will cover startup and implementation costs to operate the e-referral system, which can integrate with electronic medical record systems in place at hospitals and health systems across the commonwealth.

The press release says by establishing those links, health care providers will be able to refer patients to social service organizations that can provide other supports such as food, transportation assistance, housing and employment services.

“The ongoing and widespread impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic underscore the need to unite traditional health care settings and community organizations that address social determinants of health,” said Governor Northam in the release. “This is about connecting people with the supports they need to live healthy lives.”

You can read the full press release from Gov. Northam’s office here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor issues state of emergency due to winter weather
Mugshot of Donald Taylor, charged with killing his wife in Moneta.
84-year-old Franklin County man charged for stabbing death of wife
Several vehicles are involved in crashes on I-81 in Pulaski
Fatality reported among multiple crashes on I-81
Lani Welch, reported as missing to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Montgomery County teen
Norfolk Southern mechanical department employees furloughed

Latest News

They came complimentary of Kroger as part of the Touchdown for Turkeys campaign in which the...
Kroger donates 400 turkeys to Feeding Southwest Virginia
Central Virginia Community College says they want to ensure there aren't barriers to people...
Central Virginia Community College offers solutions to keep virtual learning possible
Department of Health launches dashboard to spotlight COVID outbreaks
The Partnership said Thursday it’s introducing a bold goal through policy recommendations that...
Virginia task force aims for child care for all families by 2030
Mugshot of Donald Taylor, charged with killing his wife in Moneta.
Husband used butcher knife to kill wife, according to court records