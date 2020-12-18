Northam allocates $10 million in CARES Act funding to create Unite Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV/Office of Gov. Northam Press Release) — Gov. Northam announced Friday the state will allocate $10 million in federal CARES Act funding to create Unite Virginia, a statewide technology platform designed to connect Virginians to health and social services.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the state will partner with Unite Us, a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. Virginia will implement an integrated e-referral system that will unite government agencies and health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initial funding will cover startup and implementation costs to operate the e-referral system, which can integrate with electronic medical record systems in place at hospitals and health systems across the commonwealth.

The press release says by establishing those links, health care providers will be able to refer patients to social service organizations that can provide other supports such as food, transportation assistance, housing and employment services.

“The ongoing and widespread impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic underscore the need to unite traditional health care settings and community organizations that address social determinants of health,” said Governor Northam in the release. “This is about connecting people with the supports they need to live healthy lives.”

You can read the full press release from Gov. Northam’s office here.

