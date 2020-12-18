Advertisement

Pence to receive COVID-19 vaccine at White House

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - Vice President Mike Pence will be receiving the coronavirus vaccine Friday morning, soon to be followed by members of Congress.

Pence and his wife Karen will receive their vaccinations at the White House, followed by Surgeon General Jerome Adams, on live television.

Vice President Mike Pence will receive his coronavirus vaccination Friday.
Vice President Mike Pence will receive his coronavirus vaccination Friday.(Source: Pool/CNN/file)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have both announced they will get the vaccine within days.

All members of Congress are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on the orders of the capitol attending physician.

According to protocol, representatives and senators are considered to be part of essential operations for the continuity of the government, but they will have to make an appointment first.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to get his first COVID-19 vaccination early next week.

President Donald Trump, who has already had coronavirus, won’t get it until it’s recommended by doctors.

The White House medical team said Trump is still receiving the benefits of the monoclonal antibody cocktail he was given during his hospital stay.

We are continuing to see a widespread increase in rates of COVID-19 cases in the United States. Looking at the number of...

Posted by CDC on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor issues state of emergency due to winter weather
Mugshot of Donald Taylor, charged with killing his wife in Moneta.
84-year-old Franklin County man charged for stabbing death of wife
Several vehicles are involved in crashes on I-81 in Pulaski
Fatality reported among multiple crashes on I-81
Lani Welch, reported as missing to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Montgomery County teen
Norfolk Southern mechanical department employees furloughed

Latest News

Misty Dawn Bacon / JCSO
Fake nurse in custody at West Virginia prison, set for release in 2024
Best of Hometown Eats 2020
Hometown Eats: Best of 2020
Parents of the missing Government Science secondary school students wait for news on their...
Freed Nigerian schoolboys welcomed after week of captivity
Wendy Webb filed for unemployment benefits in July but hasn't received any payments in over...
WDBJ7 Special Report: Broke for the Holidays