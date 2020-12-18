Advertisement

Quiet, but chilly weather continues

Temperatures remain in the 30s and 40s into the weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ll see increasing sunshine today after some morning clouds. Saturday starts off with some sunshine, but more clouds develop during the day. There is a chance of a stray rain or snow shower early Sunday before we dry out again next week. Another system will pass through the region on Monday which could also trigger a few showers.

FRIDAY

We start off with some clouds and even a couple of mountain snow showers. We’ll follow that up with increasing sunshine today with highs in the 40s.

WEEKEND

More clouds roll in Saturday followed by a stray rain/snow shower early on Sunday. Highs on Saturday climb into the mid 40s while we could see some lower 50s Sunday.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Monday and as a weak system passes through the region we could pick up a stray shower. More sunshine builds in Tuesday and Wednesday. Our highs will also rebound back into the low to mid 50s.

