Radford Sheriff announces Christmas Gift Boxes for special program participants

Radford Christmas Gift Boxes: Sheriff Armentrout and Sylvia Wright
Radford Christmas Gift Boxes: Sheriff Armentrout and Sylvia Wright(Radford Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ/Radford Sheriff’s Office Release) - Radford Sheriff Mark Armentrout’s agency has found a way around the COVID-related cancellation of Christmas events.

The Radford Sheriff’s Office has held its TRIAD meetings every month for the past 10 years. TRIAD is a cooperative effort of law enforcement agencies (police/fire/sheriffs), senior citizens, and senior organizations focused on reducing crimes against seniors.

Due to COVID, the TRIAD meetings and annual summer cookout and Christmas party have been canceled. One of the most anticipated activities during these functions, according to the sheriff, is the giving away of door prizes and a grand prize at Christmas.

With that taken away this year, Sheriff Armentrout and his staff created a way to give back to seniors while keeping them safe. During Thanksgiving, the Radford Sheriff’s Office pulled the names of winners out of a hat and delivered five Thanksgiving holiday baskets to the winners. The baskets were filled with everything needed for a Thanksgiving dinner, including gift cards for turkeys.

The gesture was noticed by residents who said they wanted to pitch in and do even more for Christmas. The Radford City Triad was approached by Tom Hannifan, of the Snowville Masonic Lodge #159, who donated $500 toward Christmas gift boxes for TRIAD members. A plan was set in place to give each member of TRIAD a Christmas gift.

Soon after, another resident donated $300 toward the effort. Radford business owner Abie Williams of Stifel Nicolaus &CO. also donated $500. Jeff Caldwell of Ship on Site of Radford donated all the gift boxes and Scott Armentrout of Radford Drug donated gifts, as well.

The sheriff said the donations were enough to expand and include each participant in the Radford Sheriff’s Office Good Morning Radford Program a gift, as well. The Good Morning Radford program calls participants every morning for well-being checks. This daily call program started in 2005 and has continued every day for the past 15 years.

The deputies of the Sheriff Office, Accreditation manager/Secretary Shannon Linkous and volunteer Kat Daily chipped in and prepared the gift boxes. When Jae De La Mora heard of the gifts, she encouraged her children Kyleigh and Nicholas to create handmade cards to be included in each gift box.

The boxes are stuffed with a variety of items ranging from Christmas goodies, PPE, and household items and more. 36 gifts boxes were provided.

Sheriff Armentrout said he looks forward to making this an annual program.

