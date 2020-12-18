Rail repairs continue following derailment in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Norfolk Southern crews have cleared all the cars that derailed in downtown Roanoke, but repair work continued Thursday.

Nine cars left the tracks early Wednesday, between the Hotel Roanoke and the Wells Fargo Tower.

A Norfolk Southern spokesman said one route through the area had reopened by midday Thursday, but crews were still working on the tracks and switches.

They were hoping to complete the work by Thursday evening.

There is still no word on what caused the derailment.

