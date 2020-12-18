Advertisement

Rail repairs continue following derailment in Roanoke

Norfolk Southern crews have removed nine cars that derailed in downtown Roanoke early Wednesday.
Norfolk Southern crews have removed nine cars that derailed in downtown Roanoke early Wednesday.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Norfolk Southern crews have cleared all the cars that derailed in downtown Roanoke, but repair work continued Thursday.

Nine cars left the tracks early Wednesday, between the Hotel Roanoke and the Wells Fargo Tower.

A Norfolk Southern spokesman said one route through the area had reopened by midday Thursday, but crews were still working on the tracks and switches.

They were hoping to complete the work by Thursday evening.

There is still no word on what caused the derailment.

