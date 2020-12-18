Roanoke County Police pulling resource officers from middle schools

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - School Resource Officers are being pulled from all Roanoke County Middle Schools. The police chief says this is because there are not enough officers to carry out daily tasks.

The Roanoke County Police Department is short around 30 officers for daily patrol duties.

“With the course of 2020, we have had 28 police officers leave our department, which is about double the normal rate of annual attrition,” Howard Hall, Police Chief of the Roanoke County Police Department, said.

He explained these officers left for reasons such as retirement and other personal reasons.

Hall said those leaving do not include officers away for illness or in field training. Plus, there is a fluctuating number of officers who have to quarantine when exposed to the coronavirus.

“And ultimately, that impacts our ability to carry out the functions that are the responsibility of the police department, so we have had to make significant cuts in some of the areas that aren’t required,” Hall said.

That includes Student Resource Officers. Before the second school semester, the police department is pulling the 4 SROs from the middle schools in the county.

“We’re disappointed, but we also know they’re going to be there for us when we need them,” Rhonda Stegall, Executive Director of Administration for Roanoke County Public Schools, said.

The school system has a plan to make sure all students are safe.

“The plan right now is our high school SROs will help cover the middle schools. We still have our sheriff deputies who are covering our elementary schools, and that will remain intact . . . As staff allows, they’re also going to ask the deputies to help cover the middle schools as needed,” Stegall explained.

Hall says the department hasn’t had to make these cuts before. He assures the change will be temporary.

“Unfortunately, the shortage is now impacting those specialized functions that we want to provide and think are important, but we just have to prioritize at this point,” Hall said.

He said it will take a considerable amount of time for their department to grow, since training can take months. Plus, they’re seeing fewer folks want to go into this career field this year due to low pay and the negative narrative surrounding law enforcement after the death of George Floyd.

