Roanoke mayor endorses Terry McAuliffe for governor

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea announced Friday his endorsement for Terry McAuliffe for governor.

McAuliffe announced the launch of his campaign the previous week.

Mayor Lea touted McAuliffe’s goal to invest in education and ensure all Virginians benefit from Virginia’s post-COVID economic recovery.

“Since he announced his campaign just last week, Terry McAuliffe has demonstrated his vision for the future of our Commonwealth is big, bold, and consequential. Terry has made racial equity central to his education and COVID plans, pushing to address inequalities that have plagued our communities for generations,” said Mayor Lea. “He will lift up our communities by making sure our kids have a quality education, fighting this opioid and heroin epidemic, and helping small businesses recover from the COVID pandemic. Virginia is ready for big ideas and bold action. We are ready for Terry.”

A statement released by McAuliffe’s campaign said he plans to dramatically increase teacher pay in order to get it above national average for the first time in the Commonwealth’s history. He also plans to expand preschool for 3 and 4-year-olds and get all students online. During his previous time as governor, he provided grant funding for preschool-aged children in need, which included support for an early childcare center in Roanoke.

“I’m proud to have the support of such a strong leader in Roanoke. Mayor Sherman Lea has been a great leader for his city during this pandemic and I know that together we will rebuild a post-COVID economy that is stronger and fairer for all Virginians,” said McAuliffe. “We need to go big and bold to end inequities for communities of color as we go through this recovery process. From ensuring all children have access to a world-class education to creating new pathways to good paying 21st Century jobs, we will address the disparities that have held back Black and Brown communities for far too long.”

Mayor Lea is one of many leaders in Virginia who have announced their support for McAuliffe.

Earlier in the week, McAuliffe announced his plan to create an equitable post-COVID economy. His campaign said he plans to create jobs, protect workers, invest in mental health services, and rebuild Virginia’s thriving network of small businesses, particularly Black and Brown-owned businesses.

To learn more, visit terrymcauliffe.com

