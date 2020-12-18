Advertisement

Tropicana apologizes for ad campaign suggesting parents stash mimosas in secret locations

Tropicana has apologized for an ad campaign that suggested parents hide mimosa ingredients in hidden refrigerators when they need to take a break from home stress.(Gray News)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Orange juice brand Tropicana has apologized for a recent ad campaign suggesting parents keep hidden refrigerators containing mimosa ingredients when they need a break.

Tropicana, whose parent company is PepsiCo, tweeted an apology for its #TakeAMimoment campaign after receiving backlash from some who thought it made light of addiction struggles.

“While we believed we were bringing the #TakeAMimoment program to life in the right way — through a message of positivity and balance mixed with a bit of levity — we hear the feedback that for some we’ve missed the mark,” Tropicana said.

The brand also announced it would stop using the campaign in future advertising.

AdAge reported Tropicana conducted a survey that showed nearly half of parents have hidden in the bathroom to get away from their hectic schedules.

Chief marketing officer Anup Shaw said upon the launch of #TakeAMimoment that it was meant to engage with parents in “a fun — and real — way.”

Tropicana has since removed posts that featured the short-lived social media campaign.

