Virginia task force aims for child care for all families by 2030

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A task force created earlier this year to address child care needs of Virginians says it’s working toward child care for all by 2030.

The Back to Work VA Task Force announced Friday it has formed the Virginia Promise Partnership as part of its goal to “re-envision and sustain a more equitable child care system for Virginia.”

The Partnership said Thursday it’s introducing a bold goal through policy recommendations that all Virginia families should have access to quality child care by 2030, regardless of income.

A bi-partisan group of legislators hosted a virtual event Friday to release their findings and highlight the importance of child care and early learning.

According to the press release, the Partnership will develop a plan to ensure all Virginia families have access to affordable quality child care by 2030 and undertake a comprehensive advocacy plan to make it happen.

