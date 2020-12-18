Virginia to receive fewer COVID-19 vaccines than expected in December

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health said Friday the estimated allocation of COVID-19 doses for the next few weeks would be less than planned.

Operation Warp Speed informed the health department late Thursday. Like other states, Virginia will not receive the amount of vaccines expected. The VDH said it plans to receive 370,650 doses in December from Pfizer and Moderna, down from the expected 480,000.

In a statement made Thursday, Pfizer said:

“Pfizer is not having any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed. This week, we successfully shipped all 2.9 million doses that we were asked to ship by the U.S. Government to the locations specified by them. We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses.”

The VDH said health care workers and those in long-term care facilities remain top priority. Eighteen hospitals throughout the Commonwealth received shipments of the Pfizer vaccine and began dispersing more than 72,000 doses to frontline workers.

Virginia has placed an order for 146,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which if approved by the FDA, will begin arriving the week of December 21.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.