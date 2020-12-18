Advertisement

White’s Travel Center staff makes one family’s Christmas brighter

A deep pile of presents awaits a family in the offices of White's Travel Center in Rockbridge...
A deep pile of presents awaits a family in the offices of White's Travel Center in Rockbridge County, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPHINE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We have great people.” So says Robert Berkstresser, the owner of White’s Travel Center of the staff there after they made a little Christmas magic to produce a pile of presents for a family that almost had none.

“We’ve certainly been blessed with community supporting us through the years,” Berkstresser said. “So we look for opportunities to give back.”

“We try to make sure somebody else has a good Christmas,” said Wayne Perez, the Shop Manager at White’s.

Over in the repair and accessory shop, they decided the thing to get was bikes for all four kids in the family.

“Something they all could use at the same time to play together and stuff like that,” Perez said.

It was a popular decision.

“Oh, they’re excited,” he said of the shop staff. “They all wanted to ride them. We had to keep them off them.”

But there was more to it than that.

“Myself, my military background and stuff like that, you see kids in other countries and stuff going without,” Perez said. “And along with the guys in the shop here, some of them went without and their kids and stuff like that.”

However, when delivery day comes, the folks at White’s don’t get to play Santa.

“It just disappears,” Berkstresser said of the gifts. “We really don’t know who it is, we’ll never know.”

Instead, they just take pleasure in knowing the results.

“So, if you look back here,” Berkstresser said, pointing at the gifts, “I think this family’s going to have a pretty nice Christmas.”

