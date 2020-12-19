Advertisement

Child care task force endorses “bold goal”

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A task force created to improve child care in Virginia has issued a challenge and what it describes a “bold goal.”

The Back to Work Virginia Task Force is a bipartisan group that was organized earlier this year. On Friday, the group called for a more equitable system that would provide access to quality child care for all Virginia families regardless of income by 2030.

Virginia’s First Lady Pam Northam spoke during the virtual event Thursday morning.

“This pandemic has shined a spotlight, really shown the inequities in our early learning system,” Northam said. “No it’s simple. We must have quality early childhood education if we want economic recovery.”

The group has not endorsed specific legislation yet, but is hoping to build support for its recommendations in the upcoming General Assembly session and beyond.

