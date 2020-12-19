Advertisement

Chilly through the weekend with a chance of a wintry mix.

A wintry mix is possible early Sunday morning
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
THIS WEEKEND

We’re looking at a quiet weather day today with variably cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s for most areas.

Late Saturday night, a front will approach from the west leading to light snow showers and flurries for the higher elevations early Sunday morning. Some areas may wake to a dusting, but where it does happen to fall, accumulation would generally be under 1″.

At the same time, an area of low pressure will move up from the Gulf and into the Atlantic Ocean. The system may skirt the edge of our area early Sunday as the front moves through bringing rainfall to areas East of the Blue Ridge.

A wintry mix is possible Sunday morning.
A wintry mix is possible Sunday morning.(Grey)

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Monday and as a weak system passes through the region we could pick up a stray shower. More sunshine builds in Tuesday and Wednesday. Our highs will also rebound back into the low to mid 50s.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(Grey)

WHITE CHRISTMAS CHANCES

A strong cold front appears likely Thursday which will likely mean a big cool down just in time for the holiday. As for our White Christmas chances, for most it appears low, but western mountains do have a slightly better chance.

A blast of cold air behind a front will arrive by Christmas Day.
A blast of cold air behind a front will arrive by Christmas Day.(WDBJ7 Weather)

