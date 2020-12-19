Advertisement

Feeding Southwest Virginia distributes food, collects large donation

Feeding Southwest Virginia helped hundreds of families and picked up a major donation during a food distribution on Friday.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A food distribution event in the New River Valley helped to feed hundreds of families. It also delivered a nice surprise for Feeding Southwest Virginia.

The drive-thru event at Belmont Christian Church supplied turkeys and other nutritious food for the holidays. And before the cars rolled up, Wells Fargo presented the food bank with a check for $50,000.

Chad Spangler is a Senior Vice President with Wells Fargo.

“This is really to make sure that the families that are in the most need get the most support and the most help,” he told WDBJ7.

“It’s so encouraging and inspiring at this time,” Feeding Southwest Virginia CEO Pamela Irvine said of the gift, “particularly this year and the challenges we’ve all faced.”

The event Friday afternoon in Christiansburg was the 23rd pop-up distribution the food bank has organized this year.

