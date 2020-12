First couple releases White House Christmas photo

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - In their final Christmas in the White House, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have released a Christmas photo of themselves dressed in tuxedos.

The official Christmas portrait is captioned, “Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.:

The photo was taken on the Grand staircase of the White House.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS are seen December 10, in their official 2020 Christmas portrait,on the Grand staircase of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/PA63RYGSKE — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 18, 2020

