Lynchburg church delivers 1,000-plus Christmas food boxes to families in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a church in lynchburg has found a way to continue its holiday tradition of giving back.

Members of the Lynchburg First Church of the Nazarene joined with other area church members Saturday to deliver more than 1,000 Christmas food boxes to families in need. But delivery isn’t what they normally do.

“Typically what we would do is have two additional services on Sunday and then people would come and receive their box, and now because of COVID, we’re not able to do that, but we’re not going to let COVID cancel compassion; we’re not going to let COVID cancel Christmas,” Stephen Willis, lead pastor, said.

This year, keeping everyone safe during the pandemic was a priority for the church.

“We wanted to do it in a way that kept everybody well, and the best way we could figure to do that was to do quick deliveries that minimize contact but still got the food out there,” Russanna Cook, Christmas Box Project Director, said.

So Saturday, December 19, church members loaded up their cars with boxes filled with Christmas dinner foods, alongside hams, to feed families of up to eight.

“The food box is just created to let people know during these tough times that they are loved and cared for,” Willis said.

The Lynchburg First Church of the Nazarene has been running this event since 2009, feeding only 200 families that first year.

“We saw a real need in our area as it related to food, and so each year, it just has gotten bigger and bigger and bigger,” Willis said.

And he said seeing people’s faces light up when they get a box makes it all worth it.

“Me and my two boys, who helped me deliver the box, literally had a chance to encourage and pray with a lady that we have never met before,” Willis said.

The boxes are filled with shelf-stable items so families can cook and enjoy full meals this Christmas.

