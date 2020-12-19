Advertisement

Pups take photos with Santa Paws at Lynchburg ‘Happy Pawlidays’ event

By Lindsay Cayne
Dec. 19, 2020
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Miller Center in Lynchburg, pups were in for a special Christmas treat Saturday.

Owners and their dogs participated in a “Happy Pawlidays” event. Lynchburg Parks and Recreation collaborated with the Renaissance Theatre for the pup-tastic afternoon.

Activities included crafting paw ornaments for the tree, pictures of pups with Santa Paws, and a culinary workshop on making dog treats.

“We like to reach out to the community in every way possible, and our furry friends are family as well, so being able to have them come in and participate and see Santa Claus and share the lovely Miller Center here with them, is something we want to do for everyone,” Cheryl Carter, President of the Board of Directors at the Renaissance Theatre, said.

To keep everyone safe, folks had to sign up for timeslots to make sure there were only a few people inside at a time.

