Town of Christiansburg: We will endure through pandemic

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Town of Christiansburg Release) - At the end of a trying year involving the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected people’s health and changed the way we gather, how teachers teach and the way businesses deal with customers, the town of Christiansburg is working to reassure residents.

The letter was signed by First Lady Erlene Barber and Vice Mayor Merissa Sachs:

“The holiday season usually offers us a time to reflect on our journey through the year and the blessings we have receieved. This year has been a little different. Well, a lot different. Each of us faced new challenges as the pandemic wreaked havoc on our beloved country, and a great many of us struggled more in 2020 than we ever have before. Businesses closed their doors, hoping they would be able to open them wide once more; afraid they may have to shut them forever. Students and teachers are striving to find ways to connect through a screen and create an environment for learning, Everyone is doing their best to hear each other, and we’re now realizing how lip reading we have done all these years.

“However, adversity shows us our true strength, both as individuals and as a community. These are trying times, but that only means we have to try harder. Though it seems like there may be no end in sight, remember, the night is darkest before the dawn. That dawn, that light on the horizon, is you. Each of you brings us closer to the morning when we can finally breathe freely indoors, and you do that through your dedication to your local businesses and your fellow citizens. The love that we share as a community is what makes this season merry and bright. It is what brings us together though we remain six feet apart. This year will come to an end, this pandemic will come to an end, but our community will endure.

“However you choose to celebrate this holiday season, we wish you many blessings, good health and happiness.”

