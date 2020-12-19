Virginia eclipses 300K COVID cases, percentage of positive tests drops to 11.4

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 302,972 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, December 19, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 3,584 from the 299,388 reported Friday, a larger increase than Friday’s 3,295 new cases.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

3,888,669 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with an 11.4 percent positivity rate over the last week, lower than the 11.8 percent reported Friday.

As of Saturday, there are 4,643 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. That’s up from 4,598 reported Friday.

2,429 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 2,409 reported Friday.

27,633 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.