An early wintry mix for some

A weak front will approach from the west leading to light snow showers and flurries for the higher elevations early Sunday morning.

At the same time, an area of low pressure will move up from the Gulf and move into the Atlantic Ocean. The system may skirt the southern edge of our area early Sunday. A light mix of freezing rain, sleet and even snow can’t be ruled out briefly before precipitation changes to rain. A few untreated roads and sidewalks and decks may be slippery. A few more sunny breaks develop later Sunday afternoon. Monday starts off nice with a few mountain snow showers possible Monday night into early Tuesday. We’ll see more sunshine Tuesday afternoon. A major cold front heads our way on Christmas Eve day. It looks like Thursday will be a wet one with rain falling heavily at times for some. Cold air rushes in behind the front transitioning any leftover rain showers into snow showers into Christmas morning.

A light mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected early and Sunday morning before precipitation changes to rain. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as we begin the week Monday. Afternoon highs will warm to the low 50s in many areas. By Monday night, a weak system passes through the region and we could pick up a stray (rain/snow) showers, especially in the mountains. More sunshine builds in Tuesday into Wednesday along with a slightly cooler afternoon Tuesday with most areas in the upper 40s. Low 50s are expected again Wednesday.

Much colder air moves in by Christmas Day. (WDBJ)

CHRISTMAS RAIN, WIND AND COLD (AND SNOW?)

Cold, Canadian air will blow into the area behind a strong cold front arriving Christmas Eve. Ahead of the front, rain will fall for nearly all areas most of Thursday into Thursday night. This means it will likely be soggy if you’re going to see Christmas lights.

Cold air will quickly move in behind the front Christmas morning and may end up changing rain over to snow if it can arrive fast enough. This isn’t typically a good snow maker for our area, and often only the mountains get the accumulating snow. However, it’s fun to dream of a white Christmas, and some areas may end up with at least some flurries or snow showers. Getting a coating or dusting is still unlikely for most outside of the typical areas along the VA/WV border. However, we’ll monitor as the week goes on.

Winds will turn very gusty behind the front Christmas Day and high temperatures only reach the low to mid 30s. You might say Santa is bringing the cold from the North Pole.

A cold front will bring rain to the area on Thursday. (WDBJ)