Driver killed in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway in NC

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, NC (WDBJ) - A driver was killed Saturday in a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina.

The crash was reported about 7:30 a.m. December 19 near Milepost 390.

Rangers and local rescue crews found Jasmine Weiker, 26, of Oak Island, North Carolina, dead from injuries sustained in the accident. No one else was in the car.

No cause has been determined for the crash.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

