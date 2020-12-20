Liberty will face Coastal Carolina in Cure Bowl December 26

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Liberty Flames football team will face Coastal Carolina in the 2020 FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl Saturday, Dec. 26.

The game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 26 at noon on ESPN.

Coastal Carolina is 11-0 on the season and is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country.

The Chanticleers, who posted an 8-0 record in Sun Belt play this season, were scheduled to face off against Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game last Saturday, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Coastal Carolina program.

Liberty and Coastal Carolina, former Big South rivals, were scheduled to face each other during Liberty’s regular season finale Dec. 5 at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. however, the contest was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Liberty program.

Liberty finished the regular season with a 9-1 record and is ranked No. 23 in the final regular season Associated Press and Amway Coaches national top-25 polls.

Last year, Liberty captured its first-ever bowl victory with a 23-16 win over Georgia Southern in the RBC Mortgage Cure Bowl on Dec. 21 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

With the win over Georgia Southern in last year’s Cure Bowl, Liberty became the third team in NCAA history to win a bowl game during their first full season at the FBS level. Liberty finished the 2019 season with an 8-5 overall record.

Tickets for the Cure Bowl will go on sale Monday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. through the Cure Bowl website. To purchase in the Liberty sections, use the ticket link that will be found here.

