Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigating mail theft

(WOWT)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Sheriff;s Office is looking for whomever is responsible for stealing mail Sunday in the Christiansburg/Riner area.

The thefts took place between about 1 and 5 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who had mail stolen... or who knows anything about it or has surveillance footage of an incident... is asked to call Deputy Williams or Deputy Morgan at 540-382-4343 or 540-382-6915.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

