Santa stops early in Blacksburg for Santa Tour 2020

By Jen Cardone
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Santa took a quick break Saturday night to scout out his route for the big day in Blacksburg.

He joined his friends from the police, fire and rescue departments as they made their way through town from the North Pole. Kids and their parents were able to catch a glimpse of jolly old St. Nick as he cruised by on a shiny, red fire truck.

“Have a Merry Christmas and I hope you get very many presents,” said five-year-old Madison Pridgen. “If you don’t I will wish you a Merry Christmas.”

Santa shouted from the fire truck to Pridgen to remind her to leave out cookies Christmas Eve night.

