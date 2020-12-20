South Boston Police looking for man wanted for breaking and entering

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - South Boston Police are looking for the man seen in the attached image.

Officers say he is allegedly connected to a breaking and entering incident that happened Saturday, Dec. 20.

Anyone with any information about the person pictured is asked to call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-4273 or Halifax County Crimestoppers at 434-476-8445.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

