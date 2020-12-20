Advertisement

South Boston Police looking for man wanted for breaking and entering

Man wanted in connection to breaking and entering incident in South Boston.
Man wanted in connection to breaking and entering incident in South Boston.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - South Boston Police are looking for the man seen in the attached image.

Officers say he is allegedly connected to a breaking and entering incident that happened Saturday, Dec. 20.

Anyone with any information about the person pictured is asked to call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-4273 or Halifax County Crimestoppers at 434-476-8445.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

