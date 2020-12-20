Advertisement

Virginia Tech hits 20 3-pointers, routs Coppin State 97-57

Nahiem Alleyne and Jalen Cone each made five 3-pointers and scored 18 points.
Virginia Tech's Nahiem Alleyne, top, and Coppin State's Koby Thomas dive for a loose ball...
Virginia Tech's Nahiem Alleyne, top, and Coppin State's Koby Thomas dive for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)(Matt Gentry | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nahiem Alleyne and Jalen Cone each made five 3-pointers and scored 18 points as Virginia Tech routed Coppin State 97-57.

It was the second straight win for Virginia Tech (6-1), which beat No. 24 Clemson on Tuesday after its 20-point loss to Penn State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 8.

Keve Aluma added 12 points and Hunter Cattoor had 11, and each made a pair of 3s for the Hokies, who were a season-best 20 of 37 from 3-point range.

Anthony Tarke scored 19 points for Coppin State (1-6). Isaiah Gross added 12 points.

