Virginia Tech hits 20 3-pointers, routs Coppin State 97-57

(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nahiem Alleyne and Jalen Cone each made five 3-pointers and scored 18 points as Virginia Tech routed Coppin State 97-57 Saturday.

It was the second straight win for Virginia Tech (6-1), which beat No. 24 Clemson on Tuesday after its 20-point loss to Penn State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 8.

Keve Aluma added 12 points and Hunter Cattoor had 11, and each made a pair of 3s for the Hokies, who were a season-best 20 of 37 from 3-point range.  

Anthony Tarke scored 19 points for Coppin State (1-6). Isaiah Gross added 12 points.

Hokies Lose Game to Notre Dame
Virginia Tech QB Entering Transfer Portal
Liberty Hoping for Bowl Bid
Lord Botetourt Signing Day
