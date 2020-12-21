Big Lick Comic Con moved to August 2021

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Big Lick Comic Con will no longer take place in February 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Owner and creative director of Big Lick Entertainment, JD Sutphin, made the announcement on Facebook Monday.

The event was scheduled for February 13-14, but due to restrictions on gatherings and the current state of the virus in Virginia, it has been postponed.

In the Facebook post, Sutphin said he believed the situation would improve over the next year and the event is now scheduled for August 7-8, 2021 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

Friends, Unfortunately due to the current restrictions on gatherings and current state of COVID 19 in Virginia we will... Posted by Big Lick Comic Con on Monday, December 21, 2020

“We miss you and we’re so grateful. We hope over these coming months you know we will continue to work day and night to bring you another event to remember,” Sutphin said.

Sutphin and his brother, Adam, are also set to open Big Lick Comics in Roanoke in spring 2021.

