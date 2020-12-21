Big rig crash blocks southbound 220 in Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - US 220 southbound is closed because of a big rig crash in Franklin County.

The crash was reported late Monday afternoon near the exit ramp to Route 40.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the road will be closed for an “unknown amount of time.” VDOT says traffic is being detoured off 220 soutbound onto Main Street into Rocky Mount.

There is no word regarding injuries or the cause of the crash.

